Panoro Energy ASA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 18, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

John Andrew Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO



Welcome, everybody, to today's Panoro Energy Annual General Meeting. Before we get started, I'd like to go over a few items so that you know how to participate in today's event. (Operator Instructions)



Once again, I welcome you to the webinar for the Annual General Meeting. And I'd now like to turn it over to Julien Balkany, Chairman of the Board.



Julien Olivier Guillaume Balkany - Panoro Energy ASA - Chairman of the Board



Thank you, John. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Julien Balkany, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Panoro Energy. I would like to welcome you today, June 18, 2020, to Panoro Energy Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, that this year takes place in a special format due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the various travel restriction and social distancing measures in place. As per item 1, I would like to formally open the Annual General Meeting. According to Nordea, we have 15,841,025 shares represented to vote today. This is equivalent to 23.03% of the total outstanding shares of