Q3 2020 Panoro Energy ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

John Andrew Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone. This is John Hamilton, Chief Executive of Panoro Energy ASA, and welcome to our Third Quarter year-to-date 2020 results presentation.



I'm joined today by Richard Morton, our Technical Director; and Nigel McKim, our Projects Director; and Qazi Qadeer, our CFO.



We'll take you through this presentation, we'll open it up for some Q&A towards the end. I understand that the link to news web this morning had a glitch in its -- when it was generated by news web, so I'm very glad that so many people have been able to find their way on to the presentation. We're busy trying to fix that as well at the moment, but we do have a number of attendees here this morning. So that's good.



Next slide, please. So as a reminder, today's conference call contains certain statements that are may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve making certain assumptions based on the company's experience and perception of