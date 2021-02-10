Feb 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Tullow Oil plc conference call.



(Operator Instructions) I do have to advise you that the call is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 10th of February 2021. And your speaker for today is Rahul Dhir.



Please go ahead.



Rahul Dhir - Tullow Oil plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Jodi. And good morning, everyone. It's a nice, sunny, sort of a bit cold a day here in London. So I'm hoping you guys are all staying warm. Thank you for dialing in to this call.



And it's -- this is our second announcement that we have last 2 weeks, so Les and I thought it was important that we had a quick call and cover off things.



And so first, what I'll do is -- I plan to cover off really the substance of the RNS. So that's the deal announcement from last night. It was slightly odd time we made the announcement, but that was to allow Panoro to complete their book build last night. And I just wanted to put that deal in context. Then I also wanted to take the