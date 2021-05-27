Q1 2021 Panoro Energy ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

John Andrew Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody. This is John Hamilton, and welcome to our trading and financial updates for the first quarter of 2021. I'm joined today by our colleagues Richard Morton, our Technical Director; Nigel McKim, our Projects Director, Qazi Qadeer, our CFO. I'll take us through some slides and following which we'll be open for some Q&A.



As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve making certain assumptions based on the company's experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate to make on of the circumstances.



Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual events or results may differ materially from those projected or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks,