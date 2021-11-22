Q3 2021 Panoro Energy ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

John Andrew Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone. John Hamilton here, Chief Executive of Panoro. On this call this morning, I'm also joined by Nigel McKim, our Projects Director; Richard Morton, our Technical Director; Qazi Qadeer, our CFO, here to talk to you today about our trading and financial update as of the end of the third quarter.



As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve making certain assumptions based on the company's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances.



Expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual events or results may differ materially from those projected or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.



(Operator Instructions) We