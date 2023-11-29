Q3 2023 Panoro Energy ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

John Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody. And thank you for participating in our third quarter results presentation. On the call with me today joined by Qazi Qadeer, our Chief Financial Officer; Nigel McKim, our Technical Director; and Andy Diamond, our Head of Corporate Development. Our -- Richard Morton, Technical Director; is actually in Bata in Equatorial Guinea today. So he's not joining us. He's down there working on the start of the drilling program in Equatorial Guinea, which we'll touch on in a moment.



Next slide, please. As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve making certain assumptions based on the company's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable,