Amrest Holdings SE Capital Markets Day Transcript

Oct 02, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Mark R. Chandler - AmRest Holdings SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you. Thank you. Again, thank you for coming today. Beautiful day. Also, it's nice to see some familiar faces. I know -- I met Chris last night, [Sabecki] came all the way from New York. We saw each other 3 weeks ago, but it's nice to see some shareholders that have been with us a long time, and also, some people, I guess, new to the party here. Peter said it all, I think, at the beginning, the key is really to meet all the people we have in the organization. This is a rare time for us all to see each other. I actually don't see everybody at the same time either this often. So it's -- for us, I think we haven't done Capital Markets Day probably for, I guess, 5, 6 years; and it's way too long. I thing one thing we want to do with this group is to come see you more often. They come to see you. We've been in New York a couple of times, been to London, been to Warsaw but we need to also -- I was in Zurich last week. We're going to also try to hopefully in a couple more weeks, go to see few more cities. So we do want to get out