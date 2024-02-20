Feb 20, 2024 / 04:20PM GMT

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & U.S. Industrial Sector Head



We're really excited to have Rockwell Automation with us. We're really excited to have Blake Moret, who is the Chairman and CEO. Blake became CEO in July of 2016, joined Rockwell as a sales trainee in 1985. So obviously come a long way, Blake. So I know Blake has some prepared remarks he wants to make, and then we'll go into Q&A.



Blake D. Moret - Rockwell Automation, Inc. - President, Chairman & CEO



Thanks, Andy, and thank you all for being here today. As Andy said, I'm going to make some remarks, I think, you'll find interesting, and then we'll get into questions. Rockwell has been on a transformation journey since 2016 because we needed to move faster to meet market needs for information software and high-value recurring services across the most attractive industrial verticals. Acquisitions such as Plex, Fiix, ASEM and Kalypso have boosted our total annual growth to 9% between 2016 and 2023.



However, our margins have been flattish during this