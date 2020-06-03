Jun 03, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

It is my pleasure to introduce Alexandra Deschner, Investor Relations Officer at Mithra Pharmaceuticals, to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.



Alexandra Deschner - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA - IR Officer



Thank you very much, Robert. Welcome and thank you for joining me for this introduction to Mithra. Before I begin I would like to remind you that I'll be making some forward-looking statements throughout this presentation which are associated with certain risks. I urge you to read and familiarize yourself with the Safe Harbor statement.



To begin, Mithra is a Belgian biotech specialized in women's health, namely contraception and menopause. We were founded in 1999 and have celebrated our 20th year anniversary just last year. Listed on the Euronext Brussels in 2015, it was the most successful IPO in the eurozone in that year.



Currently we have over 250 staff members, which I highlight because it's more than four times the number we had at IPO, and we are growing up to 300 staff this year as we near