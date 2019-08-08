Q2 2019 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Will Lyons - TripAdvisor, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, Howard. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call. Joining me today are our CEO, Steve Kaufer; and our CFO, Ernst Teunissen. Last night, after market close, we distributed and filed our second quarter 2019 earnings release, and we made available our prepared remarks on our Investor Relations website located at ir.tripadvisor.com.



In the release, you will find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures discussed on this call. You will also find supplemental financial information which includes certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call as well as other performance metrics.



