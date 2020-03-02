Mar 02, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 2020 Morgan Stanley TNT Conference. Thank you so much, everyone, for being here. It's a unique year, and so we do want to sort of just give out us some special thanks for your support and your partnership as we're endeavoring to make this the best possible event as possible. We also want to make you as comfortable as we possibly can. So to that end, don't feel the need to shake hands, don't feel the need to fist bump, you can click heels with me, whatever you'd like to do. Everyone is flexible in the situation. We also like to let you know that we do have PURELL around the conference and encourage you all to do whatever it is that makes you comfortable in the spirit of partnership and friendship. And we're glad to have you here and look forward to making this a great event through a really difficult situation. So thank you, everyone.



And as a kickoff for clicking heels earlier, Ernst. We're starting with TripAdvisor, and we're thrilled to have Ernst Teunissen here, the CFO of TripAdvisor. Ernst joined TripAdvisor in November of 2015.