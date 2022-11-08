Q3 2022 Tripadvisor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Angela White -



Thanks, Corey. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tripadvisor 's Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. Joining me today are Matt Goldberg, President and CEO; Ernst Teunissen, outgoing CFO; and Mike Noonan, who joined us as incoming CFO, effective October 31, 2022.




