Q3 2023 Tripadvisor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Tripadvisor Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Angela White, VP of Investor Relations. Angela, please go ahead.



Angela White - Tripadvisor, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Felicia. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tripadvisor's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. Joining me today are Matt Goldberg, President and CEO; and Mike Noonan, CFO. Last night, after the market closed, we filed and made available our earnings release. In that release, you'll find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures discussed on this call.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call may contain estimates and other forward-looking statements that represent management's view as of today, November 7, 2023. Tripadvisor disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future