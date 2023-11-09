Liberty Media Corp Investor Day Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Shane Kleinstein - Liberty Media Corporation - Head of IR



Good morning. Welcome, everyone, to Liberty's 2023 Investor Day. I'm Shane Kleinstein, Vice President of Investor Relations for Liberty. So those online and in the room, we're happy to have you here.



Quick note that the winner of the competition for the dinner theme at yesterday evening's investor dinner, we have Barton Crockett, it's a runner up from Christy Hobeger and Brandon Ross. So congrats, you'll have to follow up on your prize.



Looking quickly at the agenda for today. We have presentations from all of our companies. We'll start with Liberty Media and Atlanta Braves, then Formula One, SiriusXM, Live Nation, Qurate Retail. We're doing something a little bit different today. So we will have a panel discussion on Generative AI with Greg and guests Brad Gerstner, the Founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital; and Joe Inzerillo, the Chief Product and Technology Officer at SiriusXM. We think it will be a great discussion. So hopefully, you will join us for that.



We do have lunch downstairs from 12 to 1. Hopefully, many of