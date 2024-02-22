Feb 22, 2024 / 01:50PM GMT

Let me go ahead and get started. So for our first presentation on the third day of our financials -- third and last day of our financials conference, we have next up U.S. Bancorp. From USB, we have Tim Welsh, Vice Chair and the head of the consumer business. The consumer business is one of 3 businesses at USB, commercial and payments the other two. We also have joining us John Stern, CFO. So thank you both for joining us.



And I believe management has some prepared remarks and a few slides that they'd like to go through. So I'm going to hand it over to Tim and John. Thank you.



Perfect. Thank you. Thanks so much, Ebrahim. Great to be with all of you. We really appreciate the opportunity to talk to all of you today. Want to just provide -- first of all, note that some of the statements that we will be making are -- may be forward