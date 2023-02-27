Q4 2023 Workday Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Workday's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



With that, I will now hand it over to Justin Furby, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Justin Furby -



Thank you, operator. Welcome to Workday's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the call, we have Aneel Bhusri and Carl Eschenbach, our co-CEOs; Barbara Larson, our CFO; and Doug Robinson, our co-President. Following prepared remarks, we will take questions.



Our press release was issued after close of market and is posted on our website, where this call is being simultaneously webcast. Before we get started, we want to emphasize that some of our statements on this call, particularly our guidance, are based on the information we have as of today and include forward-looking statements regarding our financial results, applications, customer demand, operations and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the press release and the