Full Year 2019 Yixin Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by for Yixin Group 2019 Annual Results Conference call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. And now I would like to hand the call over to your host for today's conference, Helen Zhou, IR Director at Yixin Group. Please go ahead.



Helen Zhou;Investor Relations -



Thank you, operator. Good evening, and welcome to our 2019 annual results conference call. This is Helen Zhou from Yixin IR team. Today, with me are Mr. Andy Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Yixin Group; and Mr. Nick Hu, our Financial Controller. After their prepared remarks, Andy and Nick will be available to answer questions.



Before we proceed, we would like to remind you that our remarks today will include certain forward-looking statements. The number of risks and factors beyond our control may cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.



During this call, we'll present both IFRS and non-IFRS