Data#3 Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Richard Andrew Anderson - Data#3 Limited-Independent Non-Executive Chairman



My name is Richard Anderson. As Chairman of your Board, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all shareholders and guests joining us today at this 2022 Annual General Meeting of Data#3 Limited.



This is a hybrid meeting with in-person attendance and live streaming from the Data#3 head office in Brisbane. We hope that holding a hybrid meeting will encourage greater participation and engagement amongst our shareholders.



Before we begin, I would like to introduce your Board of Directors who are with me at corporate head office here in Brisbane. First of all, Leanne Muller, Non-Executive Director, who joined the Board in 2016; Mark Gray, Non-Executive Director who joined the Board in 2017; Mark Esler, Non-Executive Director, who joined in 2019; finally -- sorry, Susan Forrester, Non-Executive Director, who joined the Board earlier this year in 2022. And finally, our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence Baynham. Also in the office today are Brem