Q2 2019 Oxford Square Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jonathan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer.



Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Yonon, our Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.



Bruce, could you please open the call with the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?



Bruce L. Rubin - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included