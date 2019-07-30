Q2 2019 Oxford Square Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for today, July 30, 2019. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jonathan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director
Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Yonon, our Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.
Bruce, could you please open the call with the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?
Bruce L. Rubin - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary
Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included
Jul 30, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
