Q4 2020 Oxford Square Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. fourth quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note, today's event is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Jonathan Cohen, CEO. Sir, please go ahead.



Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our CFO; and Kevin Yonon, our Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.



Bruce, could you open the call today with the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements.



Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release that was issued on Monday