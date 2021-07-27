Jul 27, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jonathan Cohen. Please go ahead.
Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director
Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Deep Maji, our Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.
Bruce, could you open the call with a disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?
Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary
Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of this call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release, which was issued earlier this morning.
Q2 2021 Oxford Square Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...