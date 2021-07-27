Q2 2021 Oxford Square Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Deep Maji, our Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.



Bruce, could you open the call with a disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?



Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of this call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release, which was issued earlier this morning.

