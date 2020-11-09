Q3 2020 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Intra-Cellular Therapies Third Quarter ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results Conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host, Dr. Juan Sanchez, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Juan Fernando Sanchez - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you all for joining us for today's conference call. Our earnings press release providing a corporate update and details of the company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, crossed the wire a short time ago and is available on our website at intracellulartherapies.com.



Joining me on the call today are Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Suresh Durgam, Chief Medical Officer; Mark Neumann, Chief Commercial Officer; Larry Hineline, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael