Sharon Mates - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies. I would like to welcome you to today's webcast. Joining me today is Dr. Suresh Durgam, our Chief Medical Officer; and we are pleased to have with us Dr. Roger McIntyre, Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto. Dr. McIntyre is an expert on mood disorders.



First, Dr. Durgam will provide an overview of our lumateperone programs. Dr. McIntyre will follow with an overview of mood disorders and share a psychiatrist's perspective on the need for additional treatments. He will then share highlights of our lumateperone presentations from this week's American Psychiatric Association annual meeting.



Following their presentations, we will open up the conversations for questions. (Operator Instructions) Please submit your questions throughout the presentation, and we will address them at the end of the presentation.



Before we continue, we will be making forward-looking statements