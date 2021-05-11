May 11, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Ashwani Verma - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hello, everyone. Welcome to Bank of America 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference. My name is Ashwani Verma. I cover biotech companies here at Bank of America. The next company on our virtual stage is Intra-Cellular Therapies. And joining me today from Intra-Cellular is Dr. Sharon Mates and Mark Neumann.



Sharon, just I think it would be helpful if you can give a brief overview of the company before we get into the Q&A session.



Sharon Mates - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Great. Thanks, Ash. It's a pleasure to be here today to tell you our story. First, I will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ. I refer you to our website and to our SEC filings for updates on the company.



I know many of you know us, but let me start with just a brief background on our company. Intra-Cellular Therapies was founded in 2002, using technology-based