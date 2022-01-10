Jan 10, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Jessica Macomber Fye - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Hello, Good morning, everyone. My name is Jess Fye. I'm a senior biotech analyst at JPMorgan.



Welcome to the 48th Annual Healthcare Conference. I'm really pleased to be kicking off the conference this morning with Intra-Cellular. I'm joined by the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sharon Mates. I'm going to turn it over to her for a presentation, and then we're going to go into Q&A after that. (Operator Instructions)



So with that out of the way, Sharon, let me turn it over to you.



Sharon Mates - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Great. Thanks so much, Jess. And here we are again, virtually. I wish you and everyone a happy New Year. And with that, I will start our presentation. Before I do, to tell you, I'm joined here today by Mark Neumann, our Chief Commercial Officer; Larry Hineline, our Chief Financial Officer; and Suresh Durgam, our Chief Medical Officer.



Our presentation today will contain