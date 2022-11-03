Q3 2022 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Intra-Cellular Therapies Third Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Dr. Juan Sanchez, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations.



Juan Fernando Sanchez - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us on the call today. Our earnings press release provides a corporate update and details of the company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2022. This press release class award this morning and is available on our website at intracellulartherapies.com.



Joining me on the call today are Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Neumann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Suresh Durgam, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; and Larry Hineline, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, during