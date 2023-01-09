Jan 09, 2023 / 07:15PM GMT

Jessica Macomber Fye - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Great. Good morning, everyone. My name is Jess Fye. I'm the large-cap biotech analyst at JPMorgan, and we're delighted to be continuing the conference today with Intra-Cellular. So good news is you don't have to switch rooms for Q&A. I'm going to rerunning the Q&A session at the end of Sharon's presentation. If you want to submit a question to the portal, I got an iPad up here, you can just shoot it over to me, and I will ask it. So with that, let me turn it over to Intra-Cellular CEO, Sharon Mates.



Sharon Mates - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Jessica. It's a pleasure to be here today. I'm joined here today with our Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Neumann; and our SVP and Head of Clinical Development, Willie Earley. And during the Q&A, they'll come up here and be on the podium to answer any questions.



So before I start, my presentation today contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private