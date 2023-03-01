Q4 2022 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Intra-Cellular Therapeutics Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Dr. Juan Sanchez, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Juan Fernando Sanchez - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us on our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Newmann, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Suresh Dargan, Chief Medical Officer; and Larry Hineline, Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, during today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions and expectations. Those are subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in