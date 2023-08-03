Aug 03, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Intra-Cellular Therapies second quarter financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. Juan Sanchez, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Juan Fernando Sanchez - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR
Good morning, and thank you all for being here. Joining me on the call today are Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Neumann, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Suresh Durgam, Chief Medical Officer; and Larry Hineline, Chief Financial Officer.
As a reminder, during today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions and expectations. These are subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking
Q2 2023 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...