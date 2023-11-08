Nov 08, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Ashwani Verma - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director of Americas Equity Research & US Specialty Pharma Analyst



Thanks, everybody. Welcome to UBS Biopharma Conference in Miami. My name is Ash Verma. I'm a SMID-cap biotech and spec pharma analyst at UBS, and our next company is Intra-Cellular Therapies. And with me today, I have Sharon Mates and Mark Neumann from Intra-Cellular. How are you doing?



Mark Neumann - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. - EVP & Chief Commercial Officer



Very good.



Ashwani Verma - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director of Americas Equity Research & US Specialty Pharma Analyst



Yes. Thanks for joining us. I mean so yes, like Intra-Cellular Therapies or ITCI, it's something that I've been following for a while seen us focus biotherapy. Sharon, it might be helpful if you can just give like a quick background for investors that might not be familiar with the story, and then we can dive into the questions.



Sharon Mates - Intra-Cellular