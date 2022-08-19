Q2 2022 Taaleri Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Ramsay - Taaleri Oyj - Group CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Taaleri's half-year financial reports presentation. We're doing this for the first time in English, but we aim to make this a tradition. My name is Peter Ramsay, I'm the CEO of Taaleri, and with me today I have Minna Smedsten, our CFO, and she will take you through the numbers in a while.



So, our second-quarter highlights. If we start off with the results in our investing operations, they were twofold. On the one hand, we had changes in our fair values, negative changes in our fair values, in our strategic investment segment. But on the other hand, we booked a EUR6.7 million profit as an earn-out from our Finsilva holding that we already sold in 2016.



Our bio fund had a very successful first closing. It hit its target size of EUR80 million. And within our Housing Fund VIII, which we closed already at the end of last year, they did their first investment, and then they also, the real estate team, did two investments for the special mutual funds that we managed for Aktia.



And within the renewable energy space, we