Q3 2022 Taaleri Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Peter Ramsay - Taaleri Oyj - Group CEO



Good morning and a warm welcome to all of you, both you over the web and those who are present here today, to Taaleri's third-quarter presentation. My name is Peter Ramsay, I'm the CEO of Taaleri.



We had a strong quarter, and it was exceptionally good, and it was quite broad-based actually. The highlights for the quarter was that the continuing earnings increased and operating profit more than tripled. Our Bioindustry fund I, which is a first of its kind and a forerunner in Europe, had a second close, and I'm very happy to say that it went over EUR100 million at this stage.



Our real estate business had an active quarter, both the Aktia special investment funds as well as our Taaleri Housing fund VIII, and our Rental Home fund made several transactions.



On the renewable energy side, we continued preparing the launch of our SolarWind III fund, which we actually launched yesterday, and then we continued to advance the projects within our SolarWind II fund, which are going into both preparation and construction. And finally, we continued to