Q4 2022 Taaleri Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Ramsay - Taaleri Oyj - CEO



Good morning, everybody. My name is Peter Ramsay, and I'm here with our CFO, Minna Smedsten, to tell about the Taaleri's fourth quarter and also full-year results. Let's jump into the highlights.



Fourth quarter was two-fold. So on one hand, we booked a lot of -- and recognized a lot of performance fees. And on the other hand, our net income result was negative. Within the renewable energy space, we announced our SolarWind III fund. We have been building that development portfolio for the fund and it included over 20 projects at year end, and it has been advanced since.



And also, now it is official, Taaleri is the largest wind power producer in Finland. This was, of course, great achievement and it has taken a lot of effort to get there. But we have a 12% market share and the second biggest has 9% of the market.



Within the real estate business, we continue to deploy the capital that we receive from our investors. So some of the funds are -- we manage for Aktia, they're special mutual funds. And then we have these closed-end funds that we managed