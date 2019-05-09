Q1 2019 DFDS A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-CEO&Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to DFDS' Q1 call. Joining me today is SÃ¸ren BrÃ¸ndholt, our Head of Investor Relations. First quarter on track is our headline and we are on track for the quarter and on track to reach our earnings outlook of an EBITDA between DKK 3.8 billion and DKK 4 billion for 2019.



Turning to Page 3 of the presentation. We see that Q1 revenue is up 11% to DKK 3.9 billion, EBITDA is up 13% to DKK 677 million. North Sea achieved a very strong result, Mediterranean delivers growth but with very fast ramp-up of a new agreement at reduced margins. We saw negative one-off impacts from Easter on passengers and from heavy additional vessel costs in the Baltic. As mentioned, our earnings outlook is unchanged, an EBITDA of DKK 3.8 billion to DKK 4