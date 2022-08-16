Q2 2022 DFDS AS Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to DFDS' Q2 2022 Conference Call. I am, as usual, joined by Karina Deacon, our CFO; and SÃ¸ren BrÃ¸ndholt, our Head of Investor Relations.



We delivered excellent Q2 results across all business units and, as you know, raised the EBITDA outlook already in July. This is the result of solid efforts across the organization to continuously improve and adapt our customer offerings to market changes. We're also strengthening our offerings and gaining scale through acquisitions, the latest one being Lucey Transport Logistics in Ireland.



Let's take a closer look at the quarter. As the headline sales, again, excellent Q2 results. And let me provide a little insight for these numbers.

