Q3 2020 Aktia Bank Abp Earnings Call Transcript

Mikko Ayub - Aktia Bank Plc - CEO, MD, & Member of the Executive Committee



Welcome to this Aktia Bank Q3 2020 results presentation. My name is Mikko Ayub, I'm the CEO of Aktia Bank, and I will walk you through the highlights of our Q3 results. After me, our CFO, Outi Henriksson, will take you more into detail to the specific items of the result.



Overall, our comparable operating profit from the third quarter was EUR16 million, which compares to EUR16.5 million of the second quarter of this year and EUR17.6 million of the third quarter of last year. Going more into specifics, our net interest income had a solid growth. We were 2% above that of the third quarter last year. And our loan book grew 5 percentage points year to date.



Also, our funding cost has stabilized on a more normal level, compared to the disruption in the market from last spring. Our credit loss provisions remained unchanged. We are following our loan book very closely. And so far, we have not identified any specific features or items in our credit book that raise any particular concern. Our credit book is strong, and so