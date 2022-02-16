Q4 2021 Aktia Bank Abp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Mikko Ayub - Aktia Pankki Oyj - President & CEO



A very good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to follow this Aktia Bank's fourth-quarter results presentation. My name is Mikko Ayub; I'm the CEO of Aktia Bank Plc. And together with me here is my CFO, Outi Henriksson.



We are going to walk you through the result highlights. And then we are more than happy to answer any questions you may have. Please do type in your questions, and we will take that after our presentations.



I will walk you through the highlights of the results and a few comments on our three business areas. I am honored and proud to present the best result ever in Aktia's 200-year history. Our comparable operating profit reached a level of EUR87.4 million, up 59% from that what it was last year. Operating income reached a level of EUR263.2 million and comparable expenses, EUR171.1 million.



I'm even more happy to note that this growth came from all income classes and all business areas. Hence, our comparable return on equity reached a level of 10.3%. And our comparable cost-to-income ratio improved six