Q2 2022 Aktia Bank Abp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Mikko Ayub - Aktia Pankki Oyj - President & CEO



A very good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to follow this Aktia Bank Plc's Q2 results presentation. My name is Mikko Ayub; I am the CEO of Aktia Bank Plc. And normally, with me would be our CFO, Outi Henriksson. However, unfortunately, she was taken ill by COVID, and she's joining us only remotely at this presentation.



The second quarter was yet again an exceptional quarter. Unfortunately, partly in a sad way. The war in Ukraine continued. The equity market was soft. Rates increased rapidly. Inflation was persistently high.



And a number of question marks can be attached to the economic development as well as the market development going forward. Against this background, I'm particularly happy and proud to report that our Q2 comparable operating profit was EUR24.7 million, falling only slightly short of that of last year's respective period.



A few highlights on our second quarter. Our interest income increased by 10%, with corporate banking being the driver there. Equally interesting, I think, is that the average