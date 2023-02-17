Q4 2022 Aktia Bank Abp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Mikko Ayub - Aktia Bank Abp - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to follow this Aktia Bank PLC Q4 results presentation. My name is Mikko Ayub, I'm the CEO of Aktia Bank PLC and together with me here today is Outi Henriksson, our CFO. I will first walk you through the highlights of our result. And after that, Outi will take you deeper into some numbers about the results. And as usual, then we are more than happy to answer any questions you may have.



Our comparable operating profit for last year was EUR65.2 million, which is down 25% from the previous year. This is obviously a disappointment, although understandable, given the operating environment that we had last year. Interest income or rather net interest income during the fourth quarter was unchanged from the third quarter, like we indicated in our Q3 results presentation. Interest income from lending grew strongly towards the end of the year. However, higher financing and hedging costs weighed down on net interest income. We had strong new sales in asset management during the fourth quarter, particularly in private banking,