Q1 2023 Aktia Bank Abp Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Lotta BorgstrÃ¶m - Aktia Bank Abp - IR



A very good morning, and welcome to follow Aktia's Q1 results event, both online and on-site. My name is Lotta BorgstrÃ¶m. I head Aktia's Investor Relations and Communications. (Instructions)



We will be taking the questions after the presentations that today are held by Aktia's interim CEO, Juha HammarÃ©n; and CFO, Outi Henriksson.



Let's move on to the presentations. Juha, please go ahead.



Juha HammarÃ©n - Aktia Bank Abp - Interim CEO



Thank you, Lotta. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Aktia's Q1 2023 results webcast. My name is Juha HammarÃ©n, and I'm the acting CEO of Aktia. I will first go through the headlines of our first quarter and after that, our CFO, Outi Henriksson, will walk you through our financials in more detail.



The first quarter of 2023 was strong for Aktia. This pleases me, especially after the challenging previous year, net interest income grew by 27%, which is mainly explained by higher interest income due to the increase of interest