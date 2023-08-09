Q2 2023 Aktia Bank Abp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Lotta BorgstrÃ¶m - Aktia Bank Abp - Director, Investor Relations and Communications



A very good and sunny morning and welcome to follow Aktia's half year results presentation to both you on-site and online. Aktia's interim CEO, Juha HammarÃ©n together with CFO, Outi Henriksson will present the results. My name is Lotta BorgstrÃ¶m and I Head Aktia's Investor Relations and Communications. Please write your questions on the commentary field on the web site. The questions can be asked via the chat functionality already during the presentation, and they will be answered after the presentations. With these remarks, I'd like to give the floor to the CEO, Juha HammarÃ©n. Please go ahead.



Juha HammarÃ©n - Aktia Bank Abp - Interim CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Aktia' second quarter 2023 results webcast, also on my behalf. My name is Juha HammarÃ©n, I'm the acting CEO of Aktia. As before, I will first go through the highlights of our second quarter, after which our CFO, Outi Henriksson, who will walk you through our financials