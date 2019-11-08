Nov 08, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Thank you, everybody, for joining us today, and welcome. We are pleased to report our 9 months results for 2019 as well as the closing of the IOS acquisition, which we will provide some further details compared to what have already been announced to the market.



The acquisition of IOS closes with a goodwill of EUR 9 million. We have completed on the 30th of September. There's no impact on the P&L results, whereas we have expensed all the integration costs already, which have been covered by the positive impact of the goodwill tax setup. Therefore, the P&L figures don't include any results from the IOS Finance accounts as of September, while clearly, consolidated balance sheet