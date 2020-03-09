Banca Farmafactoring S.p.A. - Special Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2020 / NTS GMT

Massimiliano Belingheri - Banca Farmafactoring S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, everybody, for joining us today. Given the news coming out of Italy and Lombardy and Milan, in particular, we wanted to give you an update on what are the measures that we have taken to ensure business continuity for our business, and importantly, what can be the impact of this coronavirus on our business.



I think it's important that we go back to our business model, which has a relatively low level of interaction, a physical interaction with our customers and our debtors, both on the factoring side, in terms of customers, but also on the retail side since we operate with an online-only distribution model. That's actually a strong point of strength at the moment because, clearly, we can operate our business remotely without having any major impact on the interaction with the various partners.



And so if we look at what we have done, we had clearly planned for events of this type. We have the full infrastructure of the bank and the key processes that are able to be operated remotely. As of today, we have