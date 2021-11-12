Q3 2021 BFF Bank SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Massimiliano Belingheri - BFF Bank S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to our results presentation. We are pleased to report on Page 2, adjusted net income of EUR 79.4 million, growing almost 6% year-on-year. That's despite the impact, as we described in the previous quarters of the DEPObank bond portfolio. The growth of net income was driven primarily by the positive performance of the security services and the business payment business unit. We've seen, though, a good recovery also and better collection in factoring and lending. And as you will see later, also a positive trend in terms of recovery of volumes and reduction in the gap on the loan book in factoring and lending.



Reported net income is at EUR 240 million, including the