BFF Bank SpA Capital Market Day Transcript

Jun 29, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Caterina Della Mora - BFF Bank S.p.A. - Director of Group IR, Strategy and M&A



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome from all BFF management team. It is a great pleasure to have you with us today to the presentation of our 2028 strategic upgrade and 2026 financial targets. We are very [numerous] this morning. Some of you are here with us in London. Some of you are connected with our conference call.



I'd like to give you a few details from the agenda. Max Belingheri, our group CEO, will start the conference with the key highlights, which will take approximately 30 minutes, followed by a section on the business, led by Michele Antognoli, Vice President, Factoring & Lending; and Enrico Tadiotto, Vice President, Transaction Services. This session will take approximately 40 minutes.



Piergiorgio Bicci, our group CFO, will take you through the balance sheet management, sustainability path underpinning our business and 2026 financial targets. Max Belingheri will then close the event with the closing remarks as approximately 11:00, and thereafter, the Q&A session