Q2 2023 BFF Bank SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Massimiliano Belingheri - BFF Bank S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us for the first half results of BFF. We are pleased to report our record first half net profit, both on a reported and adjusted basis, with almost EUR 82 million of net profit and EUR 82 million of dividends that we will pay to shareholders at the beginning of September.



Revenue has been strong, up 72% year-on-year, driven mostly by a factoring and lending by our government bond portfolio, which is mostly on floaters. And the results have been achieved despite the increase in