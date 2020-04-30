Q1 2020 Entra ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Sonja Horn - Entra ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Entra's first quarter presentation, this time brought to you by webcast only.



We thought we would start by giving you an update on the COVID-19 situation here in Norway. It's developed very quickly. And on March 12, Norway came to a partial lockdown, where schools, kindergartens were closed, and the population was encouraged to work from home. Entra acted swiftly in this situation, and our priority has been to safeguard life and health and also make sure that we take responsibility for containing the spread of the infection.



All our employees have been, to the extent possible, working from home. And we already have the technological platforms in place to enable remote work efficiently. Our contingency plans were put into effect swiftly, and we have maintained normal operations in all our buildings, providing the services and also property management uninterrupted in this entire period.



Since April 20, Norway has started opening up again. And schools and kindergartens are now open, and also some services like hairdressers