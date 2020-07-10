Q2 2020 Entra ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 10, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Sonja Horn - Entra ASA - CEO



Good morning and welcome to Entra's second quarter presentation brought you here live from Oslo. We thought we would start by giving a short update on the COVID-19 situation here in Norway. The virus situation is currently under control in Norway. We have very few new cases on a daily basis, and we've had a total of 9,000 cases approximately confirmed so far and 251 casualties. Since April, the society has opened up again, and we currently see that most activities and also businesses have reopened. And many people have also returned to their offices, and companies need to comply with social distancing requirements of 1 meter. The main constraint, however, in Oslo is Oslo municipalities' joint call for an effort to keep the pressure low on public transportation during the rush hours in the capital.



And if you take a look at the Norwegian economy, it's showing signs of improvement, and the activity has picked up actually faster than was expected a couple of months ago. The GDP is for 2020 expected to come out with a negative of 3.5% compared to expectations back in April