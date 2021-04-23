Q1 2021 Entra ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Sonja Horn - Entra ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Entra's first quarter presentation brought to you here from Oslo on a crispy and sunny morning.



Let me start with some highlights in the quarter. Rental income this quarter at NOK 591 million. That's up from NOK 587 million in the same quarter last year. Net income from property management of NOK 370 million. And in the quarter, our external appraisers have increased the valuations of our properties with 1.4%, leaving us then with a net value changes of NOK 880 million in the quarter. Profit before tax of NOK 1.290 billion.



We've had a good quarter also in respect of letting, net letting of NOK 18 million. That's taking into account that Norway also went into a partial lockdown in the quarter, slowing down the pace, of course, in the letting markets. However, much of the same effect as we saw in the first or second quarter last year, and we expect it to pick up again as soon as society reopens.



We have started up 2 new development projects in the quarter. We have acquired 3 properties and also divested 1. We have