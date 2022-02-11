Q4 2021 Entra ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 11, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Anders Olstad

Entra ASA - Deputy CEO & CFO

* Sonja Horn

Entra ASA - CEO

* Tone Kristin Omsted

Entra ASA - Head of IR



Sonja Horn - Entra ASA - CEO



Okay. Good morning all, and welcome to Entra's fourth quarter presentation brought to you here from Oslo. So let me start with some highlights from this quarter.



Rental income came in at NOK 677 million in the quarter versus NOK 590 million same quarter last year. Net income from property management NOK 392 million, and our external appraisers have increased the valuation of our property portfolio with 5% in the quarter, leaving us then with NOK 2.832 billion of net value changes. Profit before tax, NOK 3.216 billion.



Key events in the quarter, of course, the acquisition of Oslo Areal for NOK 13.55 billion was a huge highlight, and the transaction closed on January 12 this year. We also finalized one of our redevelopment